For the third consecutive year, Trousdale County will travel to Watertown for a Class 2A quarterfinal against the Purple Tigers.
The Yellow Jackets (10-2) have won both playoff matchups, squeaking by 22-19 last season and winning 15-8 in 2018.
In the regular-season game between the two Region 4-2A rivals in Hartsville on Sept. 4, the Jackets lost two of five fumbles, threw an interception and had a bad punt snap lead to a safety in a 9-7 defeat.
Watertown is 11-1 on the season with other wins over Gordonsville (14-7), DeKalb County (21-14), Cascade (35-0), White House (41-0), Westmoreland (42-6), Jackson County (38-0), Upperman (27-6), East Robertson (42-7), Tellico Plains (63-14) and Marion County (44-21). Their loss came 24-20 in Week 2 to Nolensville, which is playing in the Class 4A quarterfinals this week.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Video is also supposed to be streamed online at leon.sport-streamhd.com/hsfootball.php. Live scoring updates will also be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
The winner of Friday’s game will host the South Greene-Meigs County winner in next week’s semifinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.