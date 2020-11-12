Trousdale County’s Yellow Jackets will travel to Region 3-2A champion Bledsoe County for this week’s second-round playoff game.
The Warriors completed their first undefeated regular season and sit at 11-0 after beating Cascade 48-21 in the first round last week. Bledsoe has also defeated Whitwell (40-17), East Ridge (21-14), Tyner (42-13), Grundy County (40-6), Sequatchie County (35-0), Marion County (17-0), Monterey (20-14), Polk County (28-10), Cumberland County (40-19) and Tellico Plains (49-8).
“They are undefeated for a reason,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “They are going to be a very good football team.”
The Warriors are led by senior running back Dylan Robeck (5-10, 170) who has over 1,200 rushing yards on the season.
The game will be at 7 p.m. Central and will air on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and streamed on funradiotn.com.
The two schools last met in the 2017 playoffs, with Trousdale County winning 34-6.
The winner of Friday’s game will meet the Marion County-Watertown winner in the quarterfinals.
TSSAA pairings: The TSSAA released its region pairings for 2021-23 last week.
In football, Trousdale will be in Region 4-2A with East Robertson, Harpeth, Westmoreland, Watertown and Whites Creek.
In basketball, baseball and softball, Trousdale was placed in District 8-A with East Robertson, Jo Byrns, Knowledge Academies (Antioch), Merrol Hyde and STEM Prep Academy (Nashville).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.