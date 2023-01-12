Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning, then rather windy this afternoon with more widespread storms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with showers early, then cloudy overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.