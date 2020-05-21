Trousdale County’s Veteran Services Office is now fully up and running again with new hours.
The office, located in the old courthouse on Main Street, will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Veterans will need to enter through the rear of building at the ramp because of ongoing construction from the Streetscape project.
“Please make an appointment with me by calling 615-808-1054 first before coming to the office, as we still have a need to minimize social encounters,” said Trousdale Veteran Services Officer Amber Russell.
“While the VA is still using minimal staffing, veterans can use the telehealth method of speaking to their Primary Care Physician. If need be, I can assist with setting the meeting up on a computer.”
For quick reference, a few of the most used websites and forms have been added to the county’s website, trousdalecountytn.gov, for the convenience of our veterans. They can be filled out and faxed to 615-581-1948.
“I hope everyone has been staying safe and healthy during the pandemic,” Russell added. “One day we will all be able to look back on these times and no longer live in fear of being around our loved ones.”
