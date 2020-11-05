Trousdale County voters continued strong support of the Republican slate of candidates in Tuesday’s election.
Local turnout was “the most I remember seeing” according to Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton. There were a total of 4,003 votes (68.64%) cast, including 3,036 early votes, which was also a record.
In District 4, Lonnie Taylor was elected to fill the vacant seat on the County Commission. Taylor edged Clyde Mansfield 139-125 for the seat vacated by the resignation of Grace Thomas in August.
While there were some provisional ballots remaining to be counted, Paxton said he did not believe there were enough to swing any race.
Trousdale County went overwhelmingly to re-elect President Donald Trump, with 2,930 votes (73.4%) cast for the incumbent and 1,011 (25.33%) for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Bill Hagerty was declared the winner in Tennessee’s race for an open Senate seat shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. The Sumner County native did well in Trousdale County, collecting 2,734 votes (75.15%) to 810 (22.26%) for Democrat Marquita Bradshaw.
“Thank you to the voters of Tennessee for your trust and confidence in me. It’s a true honor to serve this state we call home,” Hagerty said in a press statement. “Tonight, the people of Tennessee chose Tennessee values, conservative values, over socialism. America is the most exceptional nation in the world — a nation that rewards hard work and ingenuity — and Tennessee is its most exceptional state. I will work alongside Senator Blackburn to make sure every Tennessean has the same opportunity to live out the American dream.”
John Rose was re-elected to a second term from the Sixth District in the U.S. House of Representatives and took 2,594 votes (75.23%) in Trousdale, compared to 777 votes (22.5%) for Democrat Christopher Martin Finley.
“I am grateful to the voters in Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional District for their overwhelming support,” said Rep. Rose in a press statement. “I see my re-election as affirmation from my constituents that they believe as strongly as I do that the conservative values that make our state great can and should be reflected in Washington. I will fight to take those values to Washington, protect our American way of life and protect the freedoms and rights of every citizen. Moving forward, America must be able to operate from a position of strength, which is why my immediate focus will be on the economic recovery and the expedient delivery of a vaccine. We have overcome far worse than the hurdles of 2020 as a nation and, together, we will overcome these present challenges to make the great American comeback.”
State Senator Ferrell Haile and State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver faced only independent candidates in their respective bids for re-election to the Tennessee General Assembly.
Haile received 2,523 votes (80.1%) from Trousdale voters while John Gentry had 622 votes (19.75%). Weaver had 2,762 votes (81.47%) vs. 621 votes (18.32%) for Paddy Sizemore.
Tennessee was called early in the evening for President Trump. The overall race was still uncalled at press time.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
