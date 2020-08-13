Trousdale County voters elected a new Assessor of Property, two new members of the School Board and rejected a proposed sales tax increase in last Thursday’s election.
Mike Potts was elected as Assessor of Property with 1,087 votes, defeating Tim Wilson, who received 879 votes. Potts will take office on Sept. 1, replacing Dewayne Byrd, who opted to retire after 12 years in office.
“I can’t thank my family and friends enough for all the time and effort they have put into helping me win this election. To all those in the county that voted for me, Thank You! It is truly an honor to be elected your next Assessor of Property,” Potts said in a Facebook post.
Trousdale County’s School Board will have two new faces after both incumbents were defeated.
In District A (districts 1 and 2), Barbara Towns received 254 votes to oust Denice Jackson, who received 168 votes in her bid for a fourth term. In District C (districts 5 and 6), Jason Sullivan received 193 votes to defeat Mary Helen McGowan, who received 140 votes.
A proposed sales tax increase was overwhelmingly defeated, with 1,302 votes (69.51%) opposed and 571 in favor. The proposal would have increased Trousdale County’s local option sales tax by a half-cent from 2.25% to 2.75% and was supported by the County Commission and School Board.
Michael Collins was elected as Circuit Court judge over Branden Bellar to fill the seat vacated earlier this year by John Wootten. Collins received 15,299 votes to 8,513 for Bellar, although Bellar took Trousdale County’s vote by a 966-843 margin.
““The election outcome was not what we had hoped for, but I am incredibly grateful and thankful for each and every person who supported this campaign and cast their vote for me,” Bellar said via Facebook. “I am proud of the principles of an independent judiciary, integrity and honor that we fought for. I will continue to be ready to serve the wonderful people of the 15th Judicial District in whatever needs they have. I wish Judge Collins the best as he takes his new role on the bench for our district.”
Bill Scruggs was re-elected as Trousdale’s Superintendent of Roads after facing no opposition.
The hotly contested Republican U.S. Senate primary was won by Bill Hagerty, who received 50.8% of the statewide vote to 39.4% for Manny Sethi. Riddleton native Jon Henry finished fourth with 8,097 votes, or 1.2%.
In Trousdale County, Hagerty received 665 votes (54.2%) to 349 (28.4%) for Sethi and 126 (10.2%) for Henry.
Hagerty will face Democrat Marquita Bradshaw in November’s election. Bradshaw won the Democratic primary with 35.5% of the vote.
U.S. Congressman John Rose was unopposed in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Christopher Martin Finley, who was likewise unopposed in his primary.
State. Sen. Ferrell Haile was unopposed in the primary and has no November opponent. State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver had no primary opponent and will face independent challenger Paddy Sizemore in November.
Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton said his office received 116 absentee ballot requests, significantly higher than would normally be the case. A Davidson County judge had issued an order allowing any Tennessee voter to request an absentee ballot because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee’s Supreme Court overruled that order last week, but did allow absentee ballots already requested to be counted.
Voter turnout in Trousdale County was 36.75%, with 2,043 total votes cast. 1,233 votes were cast during early voting, while 694 ballots were cast on Election Day.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
