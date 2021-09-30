Trousdale County’s Personnel Committee heard the findings of a wage study commissioned by the county earlier this year.
At a Sept. 21 meeting committee members heard from Burris, Thompson & Associates, the company hired to conduct the study. The company collected data from 11 counties and cities in compiling its report, which is available on the county’s website at trousdalecountytn.gov.
According to company representatives, Trousdale County employee salaries are at approximately 89% of the market rate. The biggest discrepancies between current employee pay and market rate were in the Ambulance/ EMA Service, jail personnel and Public Works.
The study also looked at Trousdale County’s benefit package and noted that while employee-only insurance coverage was less expensive than typical, family coverage was 39% to 54% higher than average.
Recommendations included creating pay grades for each county position, along with pay steps between grades. This would allow for built-in raises at an average of 2.35% per step, rather than having raises determined by the County Commission each year.
The company also recommended raising employee salaries to roughly 94% of the market rate, at an estimated cost of almost $236,000 and an average salary boost of $1,869 per employee. Amy Thomas, the mayor’ administrative assistant, said current payroll costs are roughly $135,000 every two weeks. At that amount, a 2.35% increase would add almost $83,000 of annual costs to Trousdale County’s budget.
Some commissioners seemed skeptical that the public would support raising employee pay by such an amount.
“If we implement this, based on this 2.35%, we’re know we’re going to have more money every year. I’m not sure we can get by with a 2.35% raise on property taxes every year,” Dwight Jewell said. “We don’t always do what we want to do or like to do, sometimes we do what we have to. We never know from one year to the next what the economy’s going to be or how it’s going to affect our budget.”
Rick Davis noted that the “step” plan differed from language examined earlier by the Personnel Committee, which states a preference for merit-based raises.
“We can’t approve that and then look at doing this,” Davis said.
Commissioners took no action, noting that any changes would likely wait until the budget process begins in 2022.
“This gives us some guidelines. It gives us enough data to start to build on,” chairman Bill Fergusson said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
