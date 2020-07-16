Trousdale County’s Water Board deferred action during a special called meeting Tuesday on whether to hire an outside company to address needed repairs or replacement of fire hydrants.
The board had voted at its June 23 meeting to solicit bids and as of Tuesday had received bids from two companies. One company bid for a three-year contract while the other sent a one-year bid.
Board members expressed a desire to see the work done in-house as much as possible. They also discussed whether it was more cost efficient to simply replace some of those hydrants as opposed to repairing them. Some of the city’s hydrants reportedly date back to the 1950s.
“I know (we) want to do it, but it’s not getting done,” said board member Dwight Jewell. “We’ve got to get some help to get it done or hire someone to get it done…”
“The only reason I would support one of these proposals is the timeliness factor,” added board chairman Mark Beeler. “Whatever company would be dedicated to finishing this job pretty quick… We’ve been talking about it for several years…”
Back in December, the Water Department compiled a list identifying 20 of 195 hydrants in the Hartsville city limits that needed immediate repair. General Manager Tommy McFarland told board members Tuesday that four of those had since been repaired.
“Parts are hard to get; that’s what’s the wait,” McFarland said.
The board also discussed its requirement to annually flow test all hydrants, which McFarland said was on target to be done this year.
Ultimately, the board voted to defer any action until its regular August meeting, which would be Aug. 25. McFarland said he felt his employees could finish work on most if not all of the hydrants known to be deficient by that deadline.
“We’ll maintain them as we go,” McFarland told board members.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
