The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Department is working to rectify a situation in which over 100 users had their water shut off or were charged late fees in error.
General Manager Tommy McFarland reported on the problem to the Water Board during its April 27 meeting. The issue apparently arose after a change to the department’s billing system and affected users who had automatic payments set up via their debit cards. Since card numbers are not stored by the utility, the billing change meant some automatic payments were not made as scheduled.
“When we switched over to the new billing system, anybody that had set up an automatic payment using the debit card system… We normally have about 50 shutoffs and it went up to around 130,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers, who sits on the Water Board.
While the department’s website states that online payments will need to be re-registered and a similar notice was sent out with water bills, not everyone got the information. Users were in some instances charged a $45 late fee and disconnected in other instances, according to McFarland.
“Some folks got on and saw they had zero balances, but they were looking at their last month’s bill. Some called and said their payments hadn’t come out and we were able to get them set up,” McFarland said.
The department is working to refund the late fees to users who were affected by the problem, McFarland said. Anyone who was affected and has not had the issue resolved is urged to call the Water Department at 615-374-3484.
The Water Department is also resubmitting to bid plans for a new, 6,000 square-foot building that would be located just behind the current Administration Building. A bid opening is scheduled for May 25, the same day as the Board’s scheduled May meeting. A called meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the bid.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.