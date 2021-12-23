A Trousdale County woman has been charged with TennCare fraud in Smith County for allegedly reporting false information to the state to obtain healthcare insurance benefits through TennCare.
The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with the Wilson and Smith County Sheriff’s offices, reported on Dec. 8 the arrest of 49-year-old Nancy Martin. She’s accused of claiming her children as dependents so she appeared eligible for TennCare, resulting in the state paying $38,598.12 in fees and claims for her.
“The OIG would like to recognize the joint effort of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Smith County Sheriff’s Office,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said in a press statement. “We hope to continue these collaborative relationships to ensure that those that chose to abuse our state Medicaid system will be brought to justice.”
The theft of services charges is a class C felony and the TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony. The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Jason L. Lawson’s office.
The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare. In the last year ending June 30, 2021 total estimated cost avoidance was more than $7.5 million. TennCare’s budget is comprised of 65% federal and 35% state dollars. To date, 3,146 people of been charged with TennCare fraud.
Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”
