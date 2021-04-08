Trousdale County Youth Football is teaming with No Offseason Sports Training to offer Camp Creekbank.
The youth camp is designed to teach fundamentals to boys and girls, and will be held Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hartsville City Park.
“Camp Creekbank will be our first annual football camp; it’ll be an all-day deal,” said Shane Sanders, president of Trousdale County Youth Football. “We’ll feed the kids and it’ll be football all day. There will be training drills, one-on-ones, that kind of thing.”
The camp is for children aged 7-14 and costs $65 per child, with discounts available to families with more than one participating child. Signups have been ongoing and will also be available on Saturday, April 10 during the Little League’s Rally Day. Interested parents can also contact TCYF’s Facebook page for more information.
Scheduled speakers are TCHS coach Blake Satterfield, JSMS coach Kyle Gregory and Michael Moore, a former offensive lineman who played at Alabama and spent five seasons in the NFL.
In addition to the coaches, some current members of the Trousdale County High School football team will be assisting the campers. Kevin Watkins, a youth trainer with No Offseason Sports Training, will be teaching as well. Watkins played at Gallatin and has been involved in sports training for over 10 years.
The emphasis will be on fundamentals and safety, Agility drills and position-specific drills will also be part of the camp, which is open to children in surrounding counties as well.
“Mainly it’ll be conditioning, any contact will be kids on dummies,” Sanders said. “All these drills translate to any sport, so it’s really a camp for athletics.”
Sanders said TCYF hopes to make Camp Creekbank an annual event to help kick off the sports year in Trousdale County.
“I’m hoping it’ll take off; we want to get the kids learning fundamentals. We’re looking at a great turnout; it’s going to be good.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.