All three of the Trousdale County youth football teams claimed wins over visiting Westmoreland last Saturday afternoon.
The flag football squad captured a 31-0 victory to improve to 5-0, with the flag B team also winning, 25-0.
The junior squad improved to 4-1 with a 41-8 win, and the senior squad pulled away in the second half for a 35-13 victory, improving to 5-0.
For the Trousdale County flag squad, Nate Harper rushed for three touchdowns, and Huck Gregory also had a touchdown run.
Teammates Kalan West and Nate Dillehay caught two-point conversion passes, and Maddox Wright successfully reached the end zone on a conversion run.
Nash Shrum had three touchdown runs for the B team, and Wesley Gammons also had a rushing touchdown.
George Washington provided a successful conversion run.
