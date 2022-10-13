All three of the Trousdale County youth football teams claimed wins over visiting Watertown last Saturday afternoon.
The flag football squad captured a 31-19 victory to improve to 6-0, with the flag B team also winning 12-6.
The junior squad improved to 5-1 with a 28-0 win, and the senior squad claimed a 30-14 victory, improving to 6-0.
For the flag squad, Kalan West had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, in addition to a successful conversion run and another successful conversion with a reception.
Nate Dillehay had a touchdown reception as well and a conversion reception, and Nate Harper rushed for a touchdown.
Teammate M.J. Wright also had a successful two-point conversion reception.
For the flag B team, Wesley Gammons and George Washington scored touchdowns.
Carter Sleeper erupted for 341 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries for the junior team.
Teammates S.J. Dunn and Chance Sleeper each had a pair of receptions.
Noah Satterfield led the junior squad’s defense with seven tackles, and Erik Boe finished with six tackles and registered one quarterback sack.
Both Chance Sleeper and Eli Vanderwielen recorded six tackles, and Farmer Gregory compiled five tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Carter Sleeper also had five tackles and sack, backed by Tidus Eatherly (4 tackles), Elijah Pope (3), J.R. Farrakhan (3), Dunn (3), Jackson Scott (1) and Caden Massengale (1).
