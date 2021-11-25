Trousdale County is sending another athlete to the college ranks after softball player Alivia Boykin signed a scholarship on Nov. 18 with Columbia State Community College.
“I’ve had the honor of coaching Alivia since middle school. This is the third softball player I’ve had sign and I know we’re looking forward to a good season this year as well,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “I know Alivia’s proud and her family’s proud of her.
Columbia State coach Lori Lindsey and assistants attended the signing ceremony at Trousdale County High School, along with Boykin’s family, Lady Jacket teammates and travel team players.
“This was the next thing she wanted to do, was play school ball,” Christi Boykin said of her daughter. “It’s her first adult decision and we’re really excited that it’s a good fit for her.”
Boykin said Columbia State recruited her as a pitcher. Over the last three seasons, Boykin has helped lead the Lady Jacket softball team to two district tournament championships, a region championship in 2021 and back-to-back substate appearances.
“Just how they are, the coaching and the players, the atmosphere,” Boykin said when asked why she chose Columbia State.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
