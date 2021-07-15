Trousdale County sophomore Brayden Gooch has been selected to the Super Sophomore/Freshman All-State Team as named by the Tennessee Baseball Report.
Gooch averaged .400 at the plate for the Yellow Jackets with 10 doubles, one home run and 30 RBI while striking out only nine times all season. He also stole 13 bases on 15 attempts.
On the mound, Gooch pitched 36.1 innings, recording 34 strikeouts and eight walks while compiling a 3-1 record.
“Brayden had a great year in which he had to step into the shortstop role, having never played it,” TCHS coach Davy Cothron said. “He also had to step into the number two role in our pitching staff, all due to injuries. He competed at a high level every day and the district recognized him as a threat.
“It is always great to have our program recognized on a state level due to the work put in by our players. He goes up on the name board permanently.”
Gooch helped lead the Jackets to a 15-14 overall record and a runner-up finish in the District 6-A Tournament before falling in the Region 3-A semifinals.
