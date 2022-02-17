Bryson Claiborne became the third Trousdale County football player in as any days to sign a football scholarship last week, choosing to sign with Tusculum University.
The senior running back was named to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association’s Class 2A All-State team after rushing for 1,411 yards and 22 touchdowns, while averaging 9.2 yards per carry. Claiborne was also named co-Most Valuable Player of Region 4-2A in his senior season.
“They wanted me and I felt like it would be a good fit for me to go there and have a chance of getting playing time,” Claiborne said of Tusculum, which is located in Greeneville, Tenn.
Claiborne also had an offer from Lindsey Wilson and the opportunity to walk on at Tennessee, but decided Tusculum was the best fit.
Claiborne was joined by his family, Yellow Jacket teammates and assistant coach Justin McGettigan.
“Bryson had a great career at Trousdale County. I think he made a name for himself in Middle Tennessee during his 2021 campaign. We all know how good of a running back he was for us; however, what impressed me was his performance on the defensive side of the ball. He was truly a team player this past season and those sacrifices he made is what we will remember about Bryson,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “I wish him all the best at Tusculum and I see him getting playing time very quickly. I am proud of him and his family and it’s an honor to play collegiate football.”
Claiborne is the seventh TCHS player to sign a football scholarship in Satterfield’s three seasons as coach. He joins Kane and Keenan Burnley as members of the Class of 2022 heading to play college football.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.