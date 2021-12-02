Trousdale County scored the highest graduation rate in the state last year, according to information released on Nov. 23 by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Trousdale County High School finished with a 98.8% graduation rate for the 2020-21 school year, exceeding the state average by 10 points. Trousdale was one of 37 districts statewide to graduate 95% or more of its students.
“While the Tennessee graduation rates dropped from previous years and 1,231 fewer students graduated in the spring of 2021, 100% of our seniors who began the 2020-21 school year graduated on time in May!” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said. “This is especially remarkable considering all the challenges we faced due to the negative impacts of COVID. (TCHS Principal) Ms. (Teresa) Dickerson and her staff did a remarkable job meeting our school district’s vision and mission statement of ‘Accelerating and Graduating all students for the careers of tomorrow’ even in a pandemic year!”
Statewide, 88.7% of students graduated on time in 2021 compared to 89.6% the previous year.
Dickerson said she “credits the majority of our success to Ms. Shelley Cook, our Graduation Coach, who personally stayed in contact with each and every senior throughout the entire school year.”
Dickerson also praised Jessica Cunningham, April Holder and Tina Chasse for promoting graduation opportunities and tracking student attendance.
“This was a collaborative effort by our staff, students, and parents. Like graduation rates, I am positive that together we overcome the negative learning impacts of the COVID pandemic going forward,” Satterfield added.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.