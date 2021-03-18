The nine Blue Cross Bowl football state title games will head to Chattanooga for the next two seasons as the TSSAA Board of Control voted 11-1 in favor of Chattanooga at their meeting at Siegel High School on Tuesday.
Chattanooga, nicknamed “The Scenic City,” won the right to host the state title games over Cookeville as both cities made proposals to the Board via separate Zoom calls.
The Blue Cross Bowl title games will be set to start on Thursday, Dec. 2 and will run through Saturday, Dec. 4.
For the previous 12 years, Cookeville and Tennessee Tech had played host to the state title games. Although Cookeville made a slightly higher bid of $253,000 instead of $250,000 for Chattanooga, the Board of Control chose to move the games to UT-Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium, which is a bigger and newer venue than Tucker Field in Cookeville.
Finley Stadium has a capacity of 20,412, which is 3,912 seats more than Tucker Stadium’s capacity of 16,500.
The TSSAA started hosting the state title games back in 1982. Vanderbilt’s Dudley Field hosted the games until 1999 before they were moved down the road to MTSU’s Floyd Field, where they stayed until 2008.
They have been played at Tucker Field on the Tennessee Tech campus since 2009.
The Cookeville-Putnam County Visitors Bureau has previously estimated the BlueCross Bowl has an annual economic impact of $2.5 million to $3 million from visitor spending.
Contributing: Staff reports
