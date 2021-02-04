The TSSAA has announced that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has lifted the restrictions on attendance at prep sports events.
In a statement released last Thursday, Gov. Lee stated that his Executive Order 74, which restricted the number of fans who could attend games to the immediate family of players, would be suspended effective Monday, Feb. 1.
TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress said that will mean cheerleaders and members of the general public will be allowed to attend games. The TSSAA rules on wearing masks, temperature checks before being admitted into facilities and social distancing will remain in effect.
Childress added that member schools are encouraged to limit fan attendance to a number that will allow adequate social distancing, recommending no more than one-quarter to one-third of typical seating capacity.
“We’re proud that our member schools have been taking steps to follow the Governor’s orders and limit the spread of the virus,” Childress said. “It is vitally important that we continue to be smart and safe in our activities, wear a mask, wash our hands and practice social distancing at every athletic contest.”
