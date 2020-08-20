The TSSAA Board of Control voted earlier this week to add a fourth classification to baseball, basketball and softball.
On Monday, Aug. 17 in a meeting held at Murfreesboro’s Siegel High, the TSSAA approved the new classifications beginning the 2021-2022 school year. The four classes will be divided evenly by enrollment.
The Board also voted to continue to bring eight teams to the state tournament in each of the three sports.
When the TSSAA will release the new classifications was unclear.
Additionally, the legislative body voted to keep its current six classes in Division I football and three in Division II.
For high school football, the Board opted to keep the same number of classes in both Division I (six classes) and Division II (three classes).
At its previous meeting in July, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to classify schools using the 20-day enrollment figures for a two-year period, compared to the usual four-year cycle. This will go through the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.