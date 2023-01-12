Former Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) inmate Gustavo Garcia Reyes, 44, was arraigned last week after the Trousdale County grand jury indicted him on the charge of first-degree murder.
According to the indictment, Reyes was incarcerated at TTCC at the time of the altercation and was subsequently charged with the first-degree murder of fellow inmate Jose Torres.
“Mr. Reyes was at Trousdale Turner at the time that this incident happened,” said 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson. “The incident occurred on March 13, 2022.
“He has been charged with actual first-degree, premeditated murder. It was not an attempt. His is a premeditated murder. It involves the death of another inmate named Jose Torres.”
At the time of the incident, Reyes was serving a 25-year sentence.
“Mr. Reyes was arraigned earlier this week on a first degree murder charge,” said Lawson. “He was serving a 25-year sentence and was incarcerated for vehicular homicide and reckless aggravated assault.”
According to Lawson, all first-degree murder cases in Tennessee require that an autopsy be performed on the decedent as part of the investigative process.
“In Mr. Reyes’s case, there was an autopsy that was performed (on the deceased),” said Lawson. “We want to see when the medical examiner’s office finishes their autopsy what they say the cause of death was. We want to make sure that it is consistent with what our understanding of the proof is.”
Although Lawson was unsure of the time frame of Reyes case, he indicated that cases like this could be lengthy due to ongoing investigations.
Furthermore, since the altercation occurred at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, Reyes has been transferred to the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.
