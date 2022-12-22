Although Christmas should be a time of happy celebrations and making memories with loved ones, for many elderly residents in nursing homes, feelings of happiness and joy are replaced with isolation and loneliness if family members cannot be present.
However, there are folks who reach out to the elderly and less fortunate during the holidays with the hope of replacing loneliness with joy.
For the past three years, Hartsville transplant Cory Dransfield has been spreading Christmas cheer to the residents at Hartsville Health and Rehab through gift-giving.
“(Her gifts) are well-received and well-appreciated by the residents,” said Hartsville Health and Rehab owner Scott Becht.
Hartsville Health and Rehab nurse Christine Murray added, “This is the third year Cory has done this. If you think about it, three years ago, we were in the heat of COVID. That first Christmas, you couldn’t come past the front door. Everything was shut down. During that time, it was our goal to make Christmas as special as we could, no matter the circumstances. And that’s when Cory started this.”
Dransfield, a nurse program manager, calls her project adopt-a-grandparent. She credits her family and the community for the donations and support that she receives each year to buy gifts for the nursing home residents.
“During the height of the pandemic, there were so many stories about nursing home residents that couldn’t see loved ones,” said Dransfield. “I thought about how lonely that must be, and so I started Googling different things that I could do for them. That’s when I saw that there were individuals who were doing adopt-a-grandparent.
“I want to say that my family and the community are very supportive of this project. It reaches all areas of the United States. I have friends from high school that have been very supportive of my project. It reaches Texas, New Mexico, California, Florida, and Virginia.”
Each Christmas, Hartsville Health and Rehab throws a party for the residents at the facility. That is when residents receive the gifts that have been donated by Dransfield and other individuals and businesses.
“We have a Christmas party that is put on by the nursing home,” said Murray. “Cory gets with me before the party, and we carry in all the gifts and put them underneath the Christmas tree. So, when the residents come for the party, all the gifts are under the Christmas tree, much like you would wake up to on Christmas morning.”
Along with Dransfield, there are others in the local community who give to the residents at the home.
Maria Sellars gives the gift of music to the residents through much-loved Christmas carols, and Carroll Carman’s gift is time as he makes weekly visitation rounds.
“We have about five individuals, including Cory, that bring gifts for every resident,” said Hartsville Health and Rehab Minimum Data Set (MDS) Coordinator Misty Butler. “Peg Carver and (the Justified Riding Club) does gifts for all of our residents. Erica Meyer, Jennifer Sims, Nancy Keeton, and Mid-Cumberland Transportation do the same. We also have several employees who bring in gifts and do a lot for our residents.
“We put up an angel tree that includes every residents’ name and a few of their wishes on it. Usually, the staff will sponsor an angel (resident), or sometimes the community and families. That is usually a larger gift.”
The gift bags that Dransfield makes contain several small gifts, such as body wash, hand sanitizer, lotion, and other goodies.
“This year, I am putting in the gift bags a little framed picture that says, ‘You are loved,’ ” said Dransfield. “I am also baking some homemade goodies to go in there too, just some little extras. I wanted them to have several things to take out of the bag.
“Doing this gives me as much, if not more, than it gives the residents. They don’t know who I am. It’s a project that I do for my own heart. It is something that I feel called to do, and I will continue doing it as long as I can. I love it.”
