For many young couples starting out on their lives together, the first big step can be securing a home to raise their family.
Thanks to a non-profit organization that places military veterans into mortgage-free homes, one Tennessee veteran is prepared to take that next step with his wife and three children.
The Nashville subsidiary of Meritage Homes began building a house in the Waltons Grove development in Mt. Juliet earlier this year. On Friday, Ret. Army Specialist Carlos Rodriguez-Velazquez took that next step as he and his family were the guests of honor at a key ceremony.
Among those in the crowd were Meritage Homes and Operation Homefront representatives, in addition to members of the community, a chorus from Mt. Juliet High School and a Rutherford County color guard.
“I want to thank Meritage Homes for helping me get here, where I can call this place my home,” Rodriguez-Velazquez said. “You have no idea how happy you have made me today. For that, I say thank you.”
Rodriguez-Velazquez left his home in Puerto Rico to join the Army. He was stationed at Fort Campbell (Clarksville) and served a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan during his three years of service.
“I enlisted in 2015,” Rodriguez-Velazquez. “I went to basic training in Fort Jackson. Then, I did advanced individual training in Fort Sill in Oklahoma. That is when I found out that I would be stationed in Fort Campbell (Clarksville).”
Since then, Rodriguez-Velazquez has been living in Clarksville with his wife, Zayloni Peleska-Bell, which is where the couple met, and his children Allana Peleska, Sofia Rodriguez, and Delancey Rodriguez.
Despite multiple attempts, homeownership had remained just out of reach for the Rodriguez-Velazquez family.
“We were renting in Clarksville,” Rodriguez-Velazquez said. “(Homeownership) was in the works. We tried probably three times. We got denied all three times. They gave us a program where you try and prepare for a house loan, but every time, we just kept having the same problems.
Rodriguez-Velazquez indicated that his own personal comfort was never his priority, but giving the highest quality of life to his children was.
“It takes so much anxiety away from me knowing that I don’t have to go through that process,” Rodriguez-Velazquez said. “It’s just amazing. I know that I am still young, but I have lived my life. This is really for (my children).”
Rodriguez-Velazquez and his family are moving into a more than 1,800-square-foot, four-bedroom home.
“I did not think they would go above and beyond the way that they did,” Peleska-Bell said.
While she knows it will be an adjustment process, she is excited for the move.
“We are nervous, yeah, but we are ready,” Peleska-Bell said. “We have been trying to have a new beginning.”
Inside the home on Friday, the new couple were delighted at the place that was to become theirs.
“It was a really good experience, honestly,” Rodriguez-Velazquez said. “It’s like a dream that you never want to wake up from. I still can’t believe it.”
