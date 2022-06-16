The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has alerted the 159 local power companies in the valley, including Tri-County Electric, that they have initiated Step 20 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Program (ELCP) beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Step 20 of the ELCP is voluntary, but consumers are urged to conserve electricity to the maximum extent possible to help keep the system stable. In addition to upping the thermostat on air conditioning, customers are asked to please postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and cooking equipment and to turn off any non-essential lights and electrical equipment.
It is likely that ELCP Step 20 will continue throughout this week.
Tri-County Electric will issue updates as they become available.
Assisting Tri-County Electric and TVA with electricity conservation during this power supply alert is appreciated.
