An open seat in the Tennessee legislature is drawing interest for the upcoming 2022 elections, with two candidates having thus far declared their intention to seek office.
The redistricting process completed after the 2020 census moved Trousdale County from its current District 40 into a redrawn District 35. Trousdale will join parts of Sumner County, including part of Hendersonville and most of Gallatin, along with Bethpage and Castalian Springs, in the new district.
Two Republicans have announced plans to seek the GOP nomination in Deanne DeWitt and William Slater. Both visited Hartsville last week and spoke with The Vidette about their hopes for Tennessee.
DeWitt currently sits on the Sumner County Commission, having represented that county’s 6th District since 2018. Slater is currently the Dean of Adult & Online Studies at Gallatin’s Welch College, formerly Free Will Baptist Bible College.
DeWitt, 48, described herself as a “community organizer,” noting her work with a number of projects, including the Parent-Teachers Organization of her daughters’ school, serving on the board of her church, creating a nonprofit, and working with historical groups. Before moving with her family to Tennessee in 2011, she studied engineering at the University of Illinois and worked for IBM in business consulting services for 15 years.
“I am very blessed to be able to spend my time giving back to the community,” she said. “Getting into elected office was a natural extension of that.”
Slater has been at Welch College for five years. Prior to that, he served as headmaster at Hendersonville Christian Academy for 21 years. His family also runs a small publishing company.
This is his second try at elected office, having run unsuccessfully in a 2011 special election for the 18th District seat in the State Senate currently held by Ferrell Haile.
“Ever since being elected as a commissioner, I’ve become more connected and interested in state government,” DeWitt said. “I feel very passionate about our state and what we have in Tennessee is very special. I want to be a part of helping preserve and enhance that.”
“I think I bring a different perspective than others might bring. I don’t have huge political ambitions,” Slater said of his decision to run.
Both candidates are transplants to Tennessee. Slater and his family moved to Sumner County in 1996 from Florida, while DeWitt and her family moved from Ohio in 2011.
Each candidate emphasized education as a key area they would like to focus upon if elected, while describing themselves as strong supporters of the public education system.
“Between my time working with the PTO, and having children in the public school system, I feel really connected with what’s happening in our schools,” DeWitt said.
She said she wants to continue Tennessee’s focus on career pathways, citing TCAT Hartsville as an example of how students can work toward a career while getting their education at the same time.
“That’s where Tennessee is really excelling as an education system,” she said.
Slater said he wants to promote the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect programs, which provide tuition assistance to graduating high school seniors or adults going back to school.
“The issue that affects every Tennessean is education, and that’s where my background is,” Slater said. “My students are nontraditional students, juggling responsibilities with their families with going back to school to start or finish a degree.”
Slater said adoption was another important issue to him, noting Haile’s work in that area. One of his children is currently looking to adopt, which he said makes the issue a personal one.
“We’ve seen firsthand how sometimes within state agencies there’s not a good line of communication when it comes to adoption issues,” he said.
DeWitt and Slater also emphasized their conservative beliefs, which both said resonates with those of local voters.
“I’m a hard-working problem solver and a great listener… I look to preserve these wonderful, conservative, fiscally responsible values that make Tennessee a place that is the envy of America,” DeWitt said.
“Tennessee is in a great place because of great leadership. I want to make sure Tennessee remains a great place to work and live,” Slater said.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 4, 2022, with the general election on Nov. 8. The deadline for candidates to file their petitions is April 7 at noon.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
