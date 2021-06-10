Trousdale County’s grand jury handed down two indictments for first-degree murder after incidents that occurred at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.
Eric Wayne Elledge, 42, and Tymothy Blaze Willis, 23, were each indicted on one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the deaths of two inmates at the Hartsville prison.
Elledge is charged with the December 2020 killing of Aaron Blayke Adams. The incident took place on Dec. 17 and was publicized after Adams’ family sent a letter to multiple media outlets, including The Vidette, requesting media coverage and an investigation. Elledge was serving a 15-year sentence for kidnapping and aggravated assault.
“I’m glad an indictment has come down to get justice for my grandson. I’m thankful to God that someone listened to the TBI agent who worked the case. He was awesome during this horrible time,” said Deborah Henson, Adams’ grandmother.
Willis is charged in the February 2021 death of Terry Deshawn Childress. Willis was serving a six-year sentence for evading arrest.
Both men were arraigned on June 4 and are being held without bend at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
“CoreCivic and Trousdale Turner Correctional Center administrators cooperated fully with the local law enforcement investigation,” said Amanda Gilchrist, Public Affairs Director for CoreCivic.
Another indictment was handed down in the January assault of a staff member at Trousdale Turner.
Frederick Green, 41, was indicted on charges of assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon in a penal institution.
The indictment states that Green “did unlawfully and recklessly engage in conduct which placed or might have placed numerous Trousdale Turner Correctional Complex Guards in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury…”
Green, who also was arraigned and sent to Riverbend to await trial, is serving a life sentence without parole for a 2009 murder in Shelby County.
Suspected TB case: Trousdale Turner has also isolated one of its inmate pods after the suspected case of tuberculosis was discovered.
“On Friday, June 4, an inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) became ill and was sent to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The hospital reported evidence of a suspected TB infection, but is awaiting results of testing necessary for confirming a diagnosis,” Gilchrist said in a statement.
“The facility conducted contact tracing over the weekend in accordance with Tennessee Dept. of Health (TDOH) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) protocols, and testing of the affected pod begins (Monday, June 7).
“The suspected case has been reported to state health officials and we will continue to work closely with them, along with our government partners at the Tennessee Dept. of Correction (TDOC), to appropriately address and mitigate the risk of infection within the facility.”
Gilchrist added that TTCC has enacted infection protocols to mitigate the potential risk to inmates and staff, including: A medical isolation of the affected pod, TB testing of all inmates assigned to the affected pod, full PPE for all staff assigned to this unit until further notice, continued medical lockdown of the pod and re-testing for up to eight weeks, if TB is confirmed and meals provided on disposable, Styrofoam trays to reduce risk of spread.
“In the event TB is confirmed, employees that may have been exposed will be personally and confidentially notified, and additional steps will be taken as required and recommended by medical experts,” Gilchrist added.
