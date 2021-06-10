Trousdale County’s Lady Jackets had two players selected to the 2021 All-State softball team.
Senior Kirsten Eversole and freshman Maddie Lee were selected to the team that was compiled by the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association. Eversole made the team as an infielder and Lee as a pitcher.
“I am proud of all our girls. We had a great season in 2021,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “District champions, region champions, substate runner-up and overcoming injuries along the way showed we overachieved this past season.”
Eversole, a Bethel commitment, batted .402, had a .437 on-base percentage and drove in 22 runs.
Lee, who was named Most Valuable Player of the District 6-A Tournament, pitched 122 innings while compiling a 1.88 ERA and recording 166 strikeouts. At the plate, Lee batted .329, had a .430 on-base percentage and 11 RBI.
The pair helped lead the Lady Jackets to a 22-10-1 record as they won the District 6-A Tournament and Region 3-A Tournament before falling to Eagleville in the sectionals.
“Having two girls represent Trousdale County on the all-state team is a big accomplishment,” Satterfield added. “This is back-to-back times for Kirsten, which might be a first in school history, as Maddie’s first as a freshman. Both are very deserving and I’m glad we get one of them back for three more years!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.