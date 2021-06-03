Two members of Trousdale County’s regional champion softball team will be continuing their careers at the college level.
Hannah Hailey and Makayla Crook both signed with Brescia University, located in Owensboro, Ky., on May 26. The signing ceremony was held at Trousdale County’s softball field and was attended by relatives, teammates and coaches.
Both players were four-year starters for the Lady Jackets, who won back-to-back district tournaments and appeared in consecutive sectionals during their tenure.
Hailey finished her career at TCHS with a .369 average, eight home runs and 72 RBI. As a senior, she was hitting .479 with four homers and 21 RBI before a knee injury shortened her season. On the mound, Hailey had a career ERA of 2.66 and recorded 212 strikeouts.
“I didn’t really know what Brescia University was until a girl from the travel team I played on signed with them,” Hailey said. “That’s how they found me, was through her. Makayla was also contacted because she picked up with the travel team one weekend. We got to meet the coach and she is very sweet but stern. I knew she would be a great coach that would help me get to the next level.”
Stats for Crook were not available as of press time.
TCHS coach Blake Satterfield expressed his pride in the signings and noted that fellow senior Kirsten Eversole is expected to sign a college offer as well.
“I’m proud of all of our seniors. With Hannah and Makayla both signing, that’s the first I’ve had in softball to sign,” he said. “All of our seniors did so much for Trousdale County softball and to see them rewarded is a really big deal.
“I know everybody in Trousdale County is proud of them… I know they’ll do a really good job at Brescia.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
