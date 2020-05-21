Two more inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center died over the past two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.
The deaths occurred on May 12 and May 14 and bring the total number of deaths up to three. Inmate Ronnie Johnson died on May 4 after having been transported to an outside medical facility. The Tennessee Department of Corrections has not yet released the names of the other two inmates.
In a press statement last week, CoreCivic stated that most of the inmates at Trousdale Turner previously confirmed as positive for coronavirus are recovering.
As of May 14, 1,291 of 1,299 inmates (99.4%) confirmed during targeted testing on April 21-23 and mass testing on April 28-29 had reportedly completed 14 days of isolation and showed no symptoms.
CoreCivic officials said that of the remaining eight positive cases at the facility from the targeted and mass testing, six were asymptomatic and expected to be released from isolation shortly. An additional inmate remains hospitalized.
“Sadly, three inmates have passed away over the course of the pandemic, two of whom were hospitalized prior to facility testing. An autopsy has been requested for these individuals, and cause of death is pending a determination from the medical examiner,” CoreCivic Public Affairs Director Amanda Gilchrist said in a statement.
CoreCivic’s statement also declared that all 50 employees that tested positive for COVID-19 during mass testing, have also recovered without developing symptoms and are expected to be cleared by their healthcare providers to return to work.
