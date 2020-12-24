Two Trousdale County football standouts will continue their playing careers at the college level after signing last week with Lindsey Wilson College.
Cameron Rankins and Mason Basford each signed scholarships with the Kentucky NAIA school on Dec. 16 amid family members, coaches and teammates who gathered at Trousdale County High School to celebrate.
“They have a great program and have won something like 84 ballgames over the past 10 years. The football program was great and when I went on my visit, they had a great educational system,” Rankins said of his decision. “I think it’s just a place where I belong. Mason going was a big influence also.”
Rankins, who played fullback and linebacker for the Yellow Jackets, said he was recruited to play defense at Lindsey Wilson. He also had scholarship offers from UT-Martin, Tennessee Tech, Ball State and Bethel.
Basford, who played on the offensive and defensive lines, was recruited to play center.
“They win, and I like to win,” Basford said. “They’re contending for a national title and that means a lot in my book.”
Both were among 12 Yellow Jackets named to the All Region 4-2A squad this year and helped lead Trousdale County to an 11-3 record and a spot in the 2A semifinals. Rankins was named the region’s Defensive Back (skill player) of the Year.
“Mason and Cameron will both do very well in college and I look forward to going and watching them play,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.