Two Trousdale County men have been charged in separate incidents with having sexual contact with youths they were responsible for.
Zach Hayden Thomas, 18, was indicted by the Trousdale County Grand Jury at its February meeting on one count of sexual battery by an authority figure.
The indictment alleges that in September 2020, Thomas had sexual contact with a child between the ages of 13-17 and while he was “in a position of trust, or had supervisory or disciplinary power” or “parental or custodial authority” over the victim.
Thomas was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on Feb. 24 and was released on $50,000 bond. He appeared in general sessions court on Feb. 26 and his next scheduled court date was unknown at press time.
On March 6, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Jonathan Harper, 36, on charges of rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.
“At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on March 3, TBI Agents began investigating Jonathan Harper of Hartsville, on allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor female. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Harper was responsible for an incident involving sexual contact with a minor female between 2018-2019,” the TBI announced in a press release.
Harper was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on March 5 and released on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on March 12.
