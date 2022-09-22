Two of the three Trousdale County youth football teams claimed wins at Gordonsville last Saturday.
The flag football squad captured a 26-14 victory, and the senior squad was also victorious, 14-12.
The junior squad suffered a 20-0 loss.
For the Trousdale County flag squad, Nate Harper rushed for two touchdowns and two successful conversions.
Teammates Callan West and Nate Dillehay had receiving touchdowns.
Cade McGowan broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run for the senior squad, and Noah Harper also had a rushing touchdown.
Teammate Braiden Pruitt intercepted a pass and crossed the goalline with the go-ahead two-point conversion.
The senior squad had to come up with a goalline stand to hold on for the win.
