Trousdale County youth football senior team head coach Scott Rivers talks with defensive lineman Easton VanderWeilen (at right) and wide receiver/running back Barrett O’Brien during halftime of the team’s 14-12 win over Gordonsville last Saturday.

Two of the three Trousdale County youth football teams claimed wins at Gordonsville last Saturday.

The flag football squad captured a 26-14 victory, and the senior squad was also victorious, 14-12.

The junior squad suffered a 20-0 loss.

For the Trousdale County flag squad, Nate Harper rushed for two touchdowns and two successful conversions.

Teammates Callan West and Nate Dillehay had receiving touchdowns.

Cade McGowan broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run for the senior squad, and Noah Harper also had a rushing touchdown.

Teammate Braiden Pruitt intercepted a pass and crossed the goalline with the go-ahead two-point conversion.

The senior squad had to come up with a goalline stand to hold on for the win.

