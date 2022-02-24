The nation’s top education official visited Trousdale County last week as part of a listening tour about the challenges faced by rural counties.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona kicked off a two-day visit to Middle Tennessee by participating in a roundtable discussion with five students from Trousdale County High School.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and National Rural Education Association Director Allen Pratt also participated in the roughly hour-long event, which was held at the Community Center.
Cardona’s visit was also to include a visit to the School Superintendents Association National Conference on Education in Nashville on Thursday, and a Friday visit to Tennessee State University for a discussion about the teacher pipeline.
“We want to hear what’s happening at the ground level, from students, from parents, from educators,” Cardona said of his Tennessee visit.
“It’s a lot about equality and being sure that all students regardless of their zip code, or their economic status, have an equal opportunity for high-quality education,” Satterfield said of the Cabinet official’s visit.
Cordova asked the students about the effects of the last two years on their education, how to best support teachers and improve schools across the nation, and what if any changes to the education process they would like to keep.
The students — seniors Lamont Mitchell, Zander Napier and Piper Triplett, junior Cynthia Esquivel and sophomore Zion Badru — spoke on the challenges they and their classmates have faced during the pandemic and the need for increased opportunities.
Napier commented on the lack of structure that virtual learning has had and its effects. Trousdale County spent the entire 2020-21 school year on a hybrid system with students in school two days a week and learning remotely the remainder of the time.
“It made it hard to get your assignments done in a timely manner and with the same quality,” Napier said of remote learning.
Mitchell added that virtual learning made it more difficult in some circumstances to balance students’ other responsibilities, such as work and home tasks.
Asked how officials could better support teachers, students cited improving the pay along with showing understanding, patience and appreciation for the challenges they have faced.
“Acknowledgement matters,” Cardona noted, “and I encourage you to let (teachers) know. You’ll make their day.”
Students did note some benefits of online classes, with Napier saying, “the age of paper and pencil is depleting.”
Badru and Triplett each cited how online classes made it more necessary for students to self-manage their time.
“Being able to have the independence with your learning is very important, especially for people our age. Most of us are about to go to college, where we won’t have a teacher there to push us,” Triplett said.
Mitchell added that the last two years have created extra opportunities for older students to serve as mentors to younger ones, something Cardona said he has seen in other stops on his education tour. The Secretary said he has visited 27 states thus far.
The students also said they would like to see a fairer distribution of funding between rural and urban districts and expanded opportunities for classes and/or career pathways that might not be available in smaller districts.
“Small schools like us… we don’t get as much,” Triplett said, giving as an example how all Trousdale students last year got their own Chromebooks. She said other districts have been years ahead and said Trousdale County was “a little bit behind the curve” because of uneven funding.
“We are not afforded the same opportunities as Nashville, Gallatin, or other larger populations as far as classes,” Napier added.
“Rural counties do get overlooked,” Cardona agreed. He suggested that smaller districts could partner with larger districts to provide a wider selection of online courses to address that gap.
“That out-of-the-box thinking is what we’re primed to do with education,” he said.
Cardona noted Tennessee’s work to create career pathways, saying the state was among the nation’s leaders in that regard. He also noted a teacher apprenticeship program being created by Tennessee in an effort to recruit more educators.
“Tennessee’s leading the curve nationally, is really forward thinking,” the Secretary said.
The five participating students were chosen with input from teachers, administrators and a student panel, Satterfield said, adding that each made an excellent representative for Trousdale County.
“They’re the people that we’re training for careers. They’re our future for tomorrow. And I’m just excited that somebody from the national level wants to listen to students from Trousdale County.”
