With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday, a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joining to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda.
The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden’s “Build Back Better” priorities, now headed to the House. A sizable number of lawmakers showed they were willing to set aside partisan pressures, eager to send billions to their states for rebuilding roads, broadband, water pipes and the public works systems that underpin much of American life.
Some Republicans were celebrating along with the Democrats.
“What we are doing here today also demonstrates to the American people that we can get our act together on a bipartisan basis to get something done,” said Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the lead Republican negotiator. ”We can do big things.”
Said Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York: “There’s been detours and everything else, but this will do a whole lot of good for America,.”
Tuesday’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act started with a group of 10 senators who seized on Biden’s campaign promise to draft a scaled-down version of his initial $2.3 trillion proposal, one that could more broadly appeal to both parties in the narrowly divided Congress, especially the 50-50 Senate.
In all, 19 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for Senate passage. Vice President Kamala Harris, as presiding officer, announced the final tally.
The measure proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending over five years in addition to current federal authorizations for public works that will reach virtually every corner of the country — a potentially historic expenditure Biden has put on par with the building of the transcontinental railroad or interstate highway system.
There’s money to rebuild roads and bridges, and also to shore up coastlines against climate change, protect public utility systems from cyberattacks and modernize the electric grid. Public transit gets a boost, as do airports and freight rail. Most lead drinking water pipes in America could be replaced.
Despite the momentum, action slowed last weekend when Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican allied with Trump, refused to speed up the process.
“This infrastructure package has been sold as completely paid-for. It’s not. According to the nonpartisan CBO, it will increase the deficit by at least $256 billion,” Hagerty said in a press statement after the final vote. “In addition, President Biden, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, and Senator Schumer have repeatedly stated that enactment of this bill depends on enactment of Senator Bernie Sanders’ $3.5 trillion pathway to socialism, to which Democrats will now immediately turn. I didn’t make many friends this weekend in Congress, but I didn’t come here to make friends. I came to fight for Tennesseans and the American taxpayer.”
Hagerty and fellow Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn voted against the bill.
“Tennesseans are all for legislation focused on roads and bridges, but the Democrat spending spree is far from that,” said Senator Blackburn. “Joe Biden has allowed his party to mortgage our children’s future by forcing through a bill that will add at least 256 billion dollars to the deficit. The infrastructure bill is not paid for and will take even more money out of Tennesseans’ hard-earned paychecks.”
Contributing: Staff reports
