A chemical manufacturing company plans to relocate to Lebanon from Texas, and the project is expected to bring a $31 million investment to Wilson County and create 50 new jobs.
Ultimate Linings produces different types of geo-textile coatings, including automotive polyUrethane coatings.
One product it makes is a bed liner for pickup trucks.
The company’s new Tennessee facility will house both the advanced automated chemical manufacturing section and its research and development laboratory and innovation center.
“We are thrilled to call Lebanon, Tennessee, the new home of Ultimate Linings’ corporate offices, our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and innovation center,” said Barry McConway, president of Ultimate Linings. “We thank Governor (Bill) Lee, (Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development) Commissioner (Bob) Rolfe, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Wilson County Mayor Randal Hutto and G.C. Hixon from Wilson County’s joint economic and community development board for all their hard work in helping us bring this important strategic project to fruition.”
Ultimate Linings is headquartered in Houston. The manufacturing facility’s previous location was also in the Lone Star State in a city called Bedford.
Ultimate Linings was established more than three decades ago, and today, it now has a global presence in 30 other countries around the world.
The announcement comes on the heels of another manufacturer’s ground-breaking ceremony. Permobil announced on Monday that an expansion at its Lebanon facility would bring 70 new jobs over the next five years.
“Ultimate Linings’ expansion to Tennessee marks Wilson County’s eighth economic development project in the last year,” Rolfe said. “We appreciate this company’s $31 million investment in Lebanon and thank this community for its strong partnership in recruiting new businesses to Middle Tennessee.”
