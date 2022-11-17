The federal and state midterm elections that were held on Nov. 8 produced a consistent showing from Trousdale County voters, with a 35% voter turnout.
Although the turnout was higher for the local elections in August, the county’s numbers closely paralleled other areas of Tennessee.
“I’m doing an audit right now, and we had a 35% voter turnout, which was certainly comparable to the rest of the state,” said Trousdale County Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton. “We didn’t have any local races, so we had a somewhat higher turnout in August.”
However, when comparing the numbers for early voting to those of Election Day, Paxton had an unexpected surprise from Trousdale County voters as he audited the results of the Nov. 8 race.
“One thing that was unique about this election, as compared to the last two or three November elections, is that we pretty much had a 50/50 split for those who voted early and those who voted on Election Day,” said Paxton. “In the past couple of elections, we leaned more heavily towards early voting.
“In the past, it has been more like a 60/40 split, where 60% were voting early and only 40% would show up on Election Day. But this time, if you look at the voting, we had 1,009 early voters, and on election day, there were over 1,100 voters. So, there were actually a few more people that voted on Election Day than they did early. That was not something that we predicted based on previous elections. I’m not sure why it happened that way. That was just kind of unique as compared to four years ago and even eight years ago.”
Vying for re-election, Republican incumbent John Rose emerged victorious over Democratic challenger Randall Cooper in the race for the District 6 U.S. House of Representatives seat. Trousdale County handed 1,634 votes to Rose, while Cooper only received 447.
Statewide, Rose received 129,311 votes, compared to Cooper’s 65,598.
The Tennessee House of Representatives District 35 seat will be occupied by Republican William Slater. Slater received 13,156 votes districtwide, 1,674 of which were from Trousdale County as he ran unopposed.
At the state level, all four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution were passed.
Area residents voted yes to Amendment 1, which would prohibit union membership as being a condition for employment. There were 1,560 votes in Trousdale County cast in favor of the amendment, while 451 votes were cast to keep the legislation as written.
Statewide, 1,140,629 Tennesseans voted to pass Amendment 1, while 493,629 opposed it.
Trousdale County residents voted yes to Amendment 2, which would designate the Tennessee Senate Speaker as acting governor when the governor is unable to perform the office’s powers and duties. There were 1,286 local residents who voted to pass the amendment, and 521 who voted to keep the legislation as is.
Statewide, 1,175,023 Tennesseans voted to pass Amendment 2, while 399,545 voted against it.
Local residents also voted yes to Amendment 3, which would ban slavery as a criminal punishment in the state of Tennessee. There were 1,467 Trousdale County residents who voted to pass the amendment, while 488 voted to keep the legislation as written.
Statewide, 1,292,834 voted to pass Amendment 3, while 332,636 residents voted against it.
Finally, Trousdale County residents voted to pass Amendment 4, which would allow ministers to serve in the Tennessee legislature. There were 1,202 local residents who voted for the amendment, while 695 residents voted to keep the current legislation.
Statewide, 1,019,828 residents voted to pass Amendment 4, while 595,698 opposed it.
