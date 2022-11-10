Seven years ago, the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce began a new annual tradition for the residents of Trousdale County.
With the influx of new people to the area, the chamber decided to host an event that would bring people together ... an event that would allow area residents to meet their neighbors. With that goal of bringing people together, the chamber of commerce began its annual community Thanksgiving celebration.
“About seven years ago is when Trousdale County really first started to get an influx of new people,” said Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Natalie Knudsen. “People just started trickling in.
“Suddenly, the people on my board of directors at the chamber started saying, ‘I went to the grocery store, and I didn’t see anybody I knew. They are all new people.’ So, I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we had a way for the new people to meet the people who have lived here forever?’ ”
That’s when the chamber decided to create an event that would bring the community together.
“Thanksgiving is a time to sit down around a communal table and share a meal,” said Knudsen. “So, we thought it would be a great idea to have a community Thanksgiving. We wanted it to be special so that people had time to sit and visit, not just walk through a line and get food.”
In order to accommodate a large crowd, the chamber of commerce decided to hold its yearly Thanksgiving celebration at the Trousdale County High School auditorium, located at 262 West McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville.
“This is our seventh annual Thanksgiving celebration,” said Knudsen. “(Everyone) comes in to the (high school) auditorium. It’s always decorated. There are greeters at the door who greet you and seat you at your table. They bring you your plate of food, and they bring the pie cart around when you’re done and let you pick your pie.”
While guests share a traditional Thanksgiving meal with family and friends, entertainment is provided to add to the experience.
“We’ve tried various entertainment forms over the years, but we finally hit on the most popular,” said Knudsen. “It’s a slideshow of historic Hartsville. We show a slideshow of about 250 photos of old Hartsville. It’s really cool that people connect through those (slide shows).”
The community Thanksgiving gathering has grown exponentially throughout the years, and with such growth, efficient planning is required.
“Traditionally, the Thanksgiving celebration was held on the Wednesday of the week before Thanksgiving ... so, eight days before Thanksgiving,” said Knudsen. “But it was really hard to get into the kitchen right after school at 2:30 and be able to serve that big of a meal to 800 people by 4 o’clock. So, we’ve moved it to Saturday this year. It’s a well-oiled machine now, and I think it’s going to be a good change.”
The chamber of commerce expressed its gratitude to community partners and donors that help make this event happen each year.
“The chamber does not have a budget for the community Thanksgiving,” said Knudsen. “It is all paid for through business and personal donations. (For example), the kitchen staff from the United Methodist Church primarily prepares the meal. I think that is amazing that people in this community step up and donate (time and) money to feed 800 people, which this year is almost doubled (in cost) from every other year. So, I just think that’s a real testament to our community.”
The event spans from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“This is for anybody who lives or works in Trousdale County,” said Knudsen. “We hope to have a really good turnout.”
