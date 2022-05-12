We saw in our article last week that Andrew Jackson won a major horse race on Captain Hart’s Race Track … right here in Hartsville on the banks of Little Goose Creek.
If one is familiar with Jackson, you will know that he was part owner of a race track close to his home, the Hermitage. That was the old Clover Bottom track. Why did Jackson race in Hartsville when he had his own track closer to Nashville?
The reason he favored racing in Hartsville is that Hart’s track was not close to Nashville.
Clover Bottom’s proximity to the state’s capital city meant a race of any importance would attract large crowds of people … very large, unruly crowds and plenty of the city’s riff-raff would be there, drinking, making noise and betting on the outcome.
When the town’s poor element bet on a race, they were also inclined to try to throw the race … that is, try to bribe or threaten the jockey or try to harm a horse to throw the race to their advantage.
One trick was to let a dog loose as a horse went by, causing it to lose its concentration and momentum, which is why Jackson posted signs at Clover Bottom stating that any dog found in the vicinity of a race would be shot, regardless of who its owner was.
We presume that Jackson was content with Hartsville’s riff-raff, or perhaps, it simply presented a better crowd.
Jackson’s famous race between his horse, Truxton, and Lazarus Cotton’s Greyhound was a big victory for the general, and he made big bucks from his venture. However, even a good judge of horse flesh like Jackson wouldn’t win every race he bet on.
In 1808, a dark chestnut mare was born in Virginia.
Her owner named her Maria.
She would go undefeated in every race she entered in Tennessee.
In 1809, Maria was carried to Tennessee, where she was eventually sold to Capt. Jessie Haynie of Sumner County. Today, the old Haynie estate straddles the border between Sumner and Trousdale counties.
Haynie was, like his other wealthy neighbors, caught up in the breeding and racing of thoroughbred horses, and he saw potential in the young mare.
We don’t know if Haynie was especially gifted at training racehorses or if Maria was just an especially talented horse, but we do know that one secret to the horse’s success was her jockey, a man named Monkey Simon.
Many of the early jockeys on the racetracks of Middle Tennessee were African-Americans, and often, they were slaves.
Monkey Simon was both, and his history is full of “he said” and ‘well, I heard,’ but we do know that he was taken from his native Africa as a child and brought to this country.
Like other jockeys, Simon was of slight build and weight. He is said to have stood only 4-foot-6 and weighed right at 11 pounds … oh, and he was a hunchback.
It was his hunchback that made him so recognizable on a horse, causing him to resemble a small monkey, hence his nickname. Some historians say that monkey was a fairly common name for any young jockeys back then. In any case, Monkey Simon knew how to ride and how to win.
While Haynie was not Simon’s owner, he hired the young, black man to ride as he already had a fine reputation as a jockey, and winning is all about doing any and everything you can legally do to win a match.
That leads us to a famous encounter between Simon and Jackson.
Jackson approached Simon before a race and said something to the effect of, “Simon, you don’t aim to spit a wad of tobacco juice in the face of my jockey in this race, do you?”
Simon, who was not intimidated by the general, answered, “Why, no sir … your horse won’t get close enough to me for that to happen.”
The two men would meet again, at Hart’s Race Track … as we will see in next week’s article.
