The recent events due to the coronavirus and social distancing have really hit everyone hard. Small business, medical personnel, and workers who have been laid off have all had their fair share of difficulties. Local farmers are no different.
Cattle and calves are the largest agriculture industry in Trousdale County and we have roughly 11,000 head of cows and calves, according to the last agriculture census. But since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, uncertainty in the marketplace has led to a major price decline in the cattle markets.
This probably comes as a surprise to many, as grocery stores are limiting ground beef purchases and meat counters are meekly stocked. Retail demand for beef and meat in general skyrocketed as we began the social quarantine period, but with social quarantine the economy and stock markets fell. What you may not realize is that cattle are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade similar to the stock market. When the economy falters, so does this futures markets and when these futures markets fall, so does the price that the stockers and backgrounders are willing to pay our farmers for their calves.
During this time the major meat packers were profiting greatly because demand and prices were soaring and market prices they were paying for the cattle were declining. Meat packers are now struggling as the virus has caused a shutdown of several major packing facilities across the country. Others are running on minimal staffing to keep up with contracted orders.
Grain farmers are also hurt because grain is traded on the CBOT as well, and the current prices for fall futures have also declined with the economy. Fruit and vegetable farmers all across the country are facing even worse issues because their crops are perishable and have to go to market in a very short period of time or it is ruined. Many of their markets are not available because restaurants and other food service industries are not serving anyone right now. So many of them are just tilling crops back into the ground or not harvesting them. These are not all the issue that agriculture producers are facing but there are many others as well.
While all this continues to plague farmers, they continue to work every day to have a safe, affordable and healthy food supply for you and me to enjoy. Everyone stay safe, follow social distancing, and buy local to support those local farmers.
For more information about agriculture markets, crops, and our livestock you can contact the UT Extension office at 615-374-2421 or by email at jevitts@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.