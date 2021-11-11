If you are like me, you love the holiday season — time with family and friends, holiday shopping and eating. But the holiday season provides an abundance of opportunities for overindulgence.
Research suggests the average American gains about one pound during the winter holiday season. This is much less than the 5-8 pounds commonly believed.
Unfortunately, researchers at the National Institute of Health report most people never lose that extra pound of weight, so it accumulates year after year. Later in life, the extra weight may be a major contributor to obesity and the diseases associated with it.
Join us as we embark on a healthy holiday journey, the “Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge.”
The Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge lasts seven weeks. It begins the Sunday before Thanksgiving (Nov. 21) and runs through Jan. 9. The challenge offers tips about how you can prevent weight gain and stay fit during the busy holiday season. Each week during the seven-week challenge, you will receive one email newsletter that will help you to survive and thrive despite all the temptations to overeat and be inactive.
At the end of the seven weeks, you will be asked to complete a short survey. You don’t reveal your weight, just whether you maintained or gained or lost. This is a free program. You can receive a newsletter in the mail instead of an email newsletter if you prefer. Encourage your friends, family, and even coworkers to join the challenge with you and you can all motivate each other!
The holiday season is a minefield of overeating opportunities. Add the hectic festivities to your calendar, and exercise takes a backseat. Don’t let this combination allow you to gain weight.
This challenge is for anyone wanting encouragement and accountability through the season but who still wants to enjoy the food and fellowship.
Receiving online accountability and encouragement through weekly emails is a great way to stay motivated! As a bonus, at the end of the challenge, prizes will be awarded. Participants who complete the survey will have their names entered into a drawing. An instant pot, air fryer, and other prizes could be awarded!
Register for the all-new 2021 Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge now through Nov. 19 at https://mdg21.questionpro.com.
For more information on the Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge or ways to be healthy this holiday season, contact Aliyah Young, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent in Training for UT Extension in Trousdale County, at 615-374-2421.
