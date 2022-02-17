With all the snow and ice this winter, most people are not thinking about that green lawn come spring time, but now is the time to start preparing for a beautiful spring lawn.
With February comes the first few warm days of winter and the days start to get longer. That means that many cool-season lawns may start to break dormancy on those warm days and begin to grow. Most lawns in Tennessee consist of tall fescue and other cool-season grasses, such as bluegrass or ryegrass, will be mixed in some lawns.
For those cool-season lawns, late February and Early March is the perfect time to start thinking about lawn fertilization. Providing proper nutrients for the lawn in late winter and early spring will help it get off to a good start and will build a deep root system for the warm summer months ahead.
Homeowners looking for a beautiful green lawn should apply about 10 pounds of 10-10-10 fertilizer per 1,000 square feet of lawn space around March 1 and then again around April 15. Homeowners should avoid nitrogen applications on our cool-season turf grasses going into summer (late May & June) as these grasses go semi-dormant in the hot, summer days.
Another important topic to consider in early spring for a beautiful lawn is weed control. Two of the most common weeds that I receive calls on are henbit and purple deadnettle. Both are low growing, cool-season annual weeds characterized by their square stems and pinkish, purple blooms. Henbit has lobed, rounded leaves and a pinkish purple bloom. Deadnettle has heart-shaped leaves and a deeper purple bloom. These weeds can be easily controlled with herbicide applications at the appropriate time.
Herbicides can be applied in multiples ways. Liquid sprays are easy to mix with water and apply as a broadcast spray to lawn and is absorbed by the weeds through leaves. Granular herbicides can be spread over the lawn with a spreader, but need to be watered or rained in so the weeds absorb them through the roots. A third option is a weed-and-feed type product. This option allows homeowners to apply a fertilizer and herbicide in one application. Most weed-and-feed products consist of a granular fertilizer mixed with or coated with an herbicide to be spread on the lawn. Remember when applying any type of pesticide to read the label and wear proper protective equipment. When choosing the right herbicide, contact your local extension or consult UT Publication PB956 Managing Lawn Weeds or TSU ANR-9 Factsheet Lawn Weed Management. However, the best weed control is a thick, healthy stand of grass!
The last thing to consider in proper lawn care is equipment maintenance. Prior to the mowing season, consider servicing your mower. Change the oil, oil filter and air filter, and remove any dead grass or debris from the deck and engine area. Change or sharpen the blades. Sharp blades give a nice smooth cut and the grass will regrow quicker. Check all the belts to make sure they are not worn or frayed. Fuel system maintenance on a small engine is critical due to the ethanol in the fuel. Most small engines are not equipped to handle ethanol in the fuel, and ethanol causes the fuel to go bad if stored for long periods of time.
I hope these quick tips help you prepare for a beautiful lawn this spring. For more information on home lawn care and maintenance contact your local UT Extension Office at 615-374-2421 or view UT Extension publication PB1576 Lawn Care: Selecting, Establishing, & Maintaining the Fescues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.