Trousdale County’s UT Extension Office is encouraging people to join the 2020 Walk Across Tennessee campaign.
Walk Across Tennessee is an eight-week, team-based challenge designed to increase the daily physical activity of Tennesseans. Program objectives are to improve health and wellness, prevent or manage health conditions and control weight.
The program is open to anyone. Teams should consist of five people, one of whom will serve as team captain. Teams are encouraged to cumulatively walk the equivalent of the length of Tennessee (about 500 miles) from June 5-July 31.
Team members do not have to walk together and can walk outside, at a fitness or recreational center or even on a treadmill if they choose! Team members will report weekly to their team captain the number of miles they have walked, and the captain will report the team numbers to the UT Extension Office.
To register or if you have questions, contact FCS Agent Shelby Boyer at 615-374-2421 or schris20@utk.edu.
