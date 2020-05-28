The last thing we do once we get our groceries is to make sure everything is stored and used properly. During this time of uncertainty, we do not know what the store will have in stock and how often we will even get to go. So, here are a few storage tips you can use to make sure you get the most out of your grocery store haul.
When you are refrigerating food, you want to make sure that you refrigerate your perishable items right away. In storing things in the refrigerator, you want to make sure that it is set at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. You do not want it to go above that because it will cross into the danger zone.
Make sure the door on the refrigerator is closed tightly. This will help keep the things cold and the temperature the same. If the refrigerator becomes crowded, make sure that you turn the thermostat down just a tad. That way, you will be able to make sure all your items stay cold.
Moving up the refrigerator of course, you go to the freezer. All of your freezer items that you purchased at the store was handled and stored at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, so make sure your freezer is set on the same degree level. If you buy a big package of meat or want to freeze something, make sure you use moisture-proof packaging, such as zip-top bags and wrap. Remove all air from the bag before you seal! Store soup and stew into freezer bags, which can be placed flat. Use a permanent marker to label the bag or container you are using, volume and weight of the item, and the date when placed into the freezer. If freezer burn does occur, it doesn’t mean that it is unsafe. It is a food quality issue, not a safety issue.
Moving on to the pantry, make sure you keep all dried foods in sealed bags or containers. This helps food stays fresh and protects from pests. Keeps storage area dry and cool as well. Also, here is a list of don’ts that you want to make sure you follow when storing foods.
- Don’t store food or drinks near cleaning products or other chemicals. Store them in a separate place.
- Don’t use old food containers to store household chemicals. These have trapped germs and do not close well, so they tend to spoil faster.
- Don’t store food in containers that have been used for other purposes.
- Don’t store food on floor because it can attract mice, ants and other pests. Always keep them above counter level.
- Don’t store food in opened tin cans.
- Don’t reuse a can to store food.
These things can help make sure you get a long use of your grocery store haul and helps make food last longer on the shelves. If you have any more questions, please contact FCS Agent Shelby Boyer at schris20@utk.edu.
