Submitted to The Vidette
The 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center (CAC) recently appointed Julie Vantrease as a new board member.
Vantrease is the director of social services and compliance officer at Macon Community Hospital.
Vantrease is a licensed master social worker with an experienced background in children and families, inpatient psychiatric care, home health, insurance authorization, community resource linkage, supervision and training, and compliance.
“We are honored and fortunate to have Julie Vantrease bring her experience, passion, and years of dedication serving children in the community to be one of our newest members of the 15th
Judicial District Child Advocacy Center board,” said Dr. Bill Mckee, the chairman of the Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors. “Vantrease said she believes her works focus ‘stems from my genuine empathy for the human condition and a life-long passion for improving the lives of children and the holistic well-being of communities.”
CAC Executive Director Scott Ridgway added, “Our board of directors is comprised of a distinguished group of community advocates working to assist the organization with providing high-level guidance for strategic planning, fundraising and other organizational support roles to advance the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center’s mission to serve all children in Wilson, Trousdale, Macon, Smith and Jackson counties.”
Vantrease — a Hartsville native — graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a bachelor’s degree in social work. She obtained a master’s of social work from Western Kentucky University.
To learn more about CAC or to request free child-abuse prevention training for your group, business, agency, or organization, visit cac15.org. Also, to report child abuse or neglect call 1-877-237-0004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.