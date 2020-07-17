Effective on July 20, the Hartsville Vidette will be closing its office at 206 River Street and transitioning editorial operations to Lebanon.
There are several reasons behind the decision, said Publisher Mike Alexieff.
“Like many small businesses, we have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Much of our staff has been working remotely, which turned out not to be as disruptive as we thought. In addition, newspapers do not have near the walk-in traffic they used to. Days will go by without a customer coming to the door. Finally, given the first two factors, it’s an obvious cost-saving measure.”
Alexieff said the Vidette and its owner, Paxton Media Group, remain committed to the community, something Editor Chris Gregory reinforced.
“Our goal and duty of providing community-based news to our readers has not changed one bit,” Gregory said. “I plan to be just as accessible to readers, whether it’s a question about a government meeting, church announcement, or anything else.”
Gregory can be reached at 615-450-5756 or via email at cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
For advertising or circulation questions, call the Lebanon Democrat at 615-444-3952.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.