Vincenza Phyllis Kislow, 91, of Hartsville, passed away on Aug. 9, 2022 at National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Sumner in Gallatin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph L. and Carmela Mazza Moscaritolo and her husband, Henry M. Kislow, Sr.
She is survived by: her son, Henry Kislow, Jr., of Hermitage; two daughters, Paula Dawson of Gallatin, Carla (Patrick) Haynes of Hartsville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael (Barbara) Moscaritolo of Ocala, Florida; and a sister, Mary (Sal) Angelo of New Jersey.
Mrs. Kislow’s remains will be cremated and interred with her husband the Nashville National Veterans Cemetery in Madison.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
