The Tennessee Board of Regents will hold a special called meeting July 27 to consider the appointment of the next president of Volunteer State Community College. After a search of more than three months, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings is recommending to the Board the appointment of Dr. Orinthia T. Montague as the next president of Vol State.
Dr. Montague was among three finalists selected by a search advisory committee last month. All three candidates participated in campus visits, including forums with campus groups and the public, June 22-24. After the Vol State campus visits and forums last month, Chancellor Tydings conducted final interviews and gathered and reviewed feedback from the public and campus communities after the campus visits in deciding on her recommendation of Dr. Montague to the Board.
Montague has been president of Tompkins Cortland Community College in Dryden, New York, since 2017. The public community college, which also has extension sites in Cortland and Ithaca, NY, is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) System. She previously served as vice president of student affairs and chief diversity officer, and dean of students, at Normandale Community College in Bloomington, MN. Earlier, she held a number of positions at the University of Missouri — St. Louis, including associate vice provost and dean of students.
Key accomplishments Montague listed as president of Tompkins Cortland Community College include reversing a decade-long enrollment decline, establishing new community partnerships, leading the construction of a new childcare center, helping secure over $3 million in philanthropic donations, developing improved communications initiatives with campus constituencies, and serving on the Governor’s New York Re-opening Advisory Task Force.
She earned her Ph.D in higher education administration at the University of Missouri — St. Louis, her Master of Arts degree in counseling at Lindenwood College and her Bachelor of Arts in interpersonal communication at Truman State University.
“I’m delighted to recommend Dr. Montague to the Board of Regents,” Tydings said. “We are fortunate to have had an excellent pool of candidates and three outstanding finalists, each of whom could well serve the Vol State community as its next president. I believe that Dr. Montague was particularly well received during the campus forums and that her broad range of college leadership experience and work with students and her vision will help her lead Vol State to even higher levels in serving its students and its communities.”
If approved by the Board of Regents, Montague would become the fourth president in Volunteer State Community College’s 50-year history, succeeding Dr. Jerry Faulkner who announced his retirement earlier this year, effective Aug. 31.
