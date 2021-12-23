The Hardhat in Hand Program is a collaborative program organized by Facebook, DPR Construction, and Volunteer State Community College.
The goal of the training program is to give students a head start on a skilled trades career path best suited to their specific skills, needs, and interests. The eight-week training program is an “earn while you learn” opportunity and is conducted at the Facebook construction site in Gallatin. It consists of two four-week sessions, scheduled back to back. The first four weeks are classroom-based classes. The second four weeks consist of on-the-job training.
Students are paid by DPR Construction the first four weeks and by Trade Partners the second four weeks.
Certificates of Completion and CEUs are awarded on completion, and transcripts of record are available. Upon successful completion of the American Heart Association First Aid and CPR/AED class, students are awarded an American Heart Association completion card for that training. Likewise, an OSHA 10-Hour Construction Industry card is awarded to successful completers.
The culminating event is a celebratory graduation and full-time job placement. The program starts in January. Participants must have a high school diploma and be at least 18 years of age. For more information contact karag@dpr.com.
