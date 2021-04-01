Volunteer State Community College is welcoming students back to school with more in-person classes this fall. The college will be increasing the number of on-ground classes available on all four campuses: Springfield, Gallatin, Cookeville, and Livingston.
The college will also be expanding opportunities for students to engage in campus activities while still maintaining safety measures. Vol State online offerings will continue to be offered in three versions. Online asynchronous classes don’t have regular class meetings, allowing students to set their own schedule during the week, with due dates for assignments. Virtual synchronous classes have regularly scheduled online class meetings with instructors live via Zoom or other video platforms. The third type, hybrid classes, offer limited in-person class sessions, combined with online coursework. The course schedule for summer and fall semesters is available now. Summer classes will still be primarily online.
— By staff reports
It’s important for new and readmit students to apply to Vol State now get the process started. Students who wait until later in the summer may not have as many class options. The application is free and can be completed online at volstate.edu/apply. New students can also visit any of the four campuses to get help. Vol State continues to have procedures to make the campuses as safe as possible. Visitors need to wear a mask and fill-out a screening form before coming to campus. The form can be found at volstate.edu.
Vol State Admissions has a series of virtual workshops to help new students get ready. Those can be found at volstate.edu/virtual-sessions.
Adult learners who would like to learn new career skills or find a new career path can apply for the tuition-free TN Reconnect program. The primary eligibility requirement is that applicants not already have a college degree. A step-by-step guide for application can be found at volstate.edu/reconnect.
Vol State offers a variety of degrees and certificates in more than 100 areas of study. Programs can prepare students for transfer to a four-year institution or get them ready for a specific career field. For more information via phone call 615-230-3688.
