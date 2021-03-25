Hartsville once again has a local option for hardware with the opening of Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply.
Located at 109 E. Main Street in downtown Hartsville, the new business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning with the Chamber of Commerce, county mayor and others in attendance.
The store is co-owned by Billy & Chantel Smith along with David & Shannon Satterfield. The official opening day was March 15 but the store has been unofficially open a bit longer, providing service to customers who stopped by just to take a look.
“I have been wanting to open up a pool store here in our town for a while,” Shannon Satterfield said, “and (Chantel) has been looking at a hardware store. Since HomePro is no longer here, we decided to put these two stores together.”
Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply offers pool supplies and can open, close, maintain, surface or repair swimming pools, whether chlorine, non-chlorine or saltwater. Hardware supplies include electrical, plumbing, appliance repair, belts and the more common items as well.
“Hopefully people won’t have to go out of town 30 minutes or more to get something small,” Chantel Smith said. “We want to be a hometown store where we get to know everybody who comes in, make them feel welcome.”
Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply is planning an open house on Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with refreshments and candy for children.
“We’d like the kids to come and check it out, like a community block party,” the pair said. “We think that’s a big thing here in our small town.”
The Main Street location proved to be an ideal one when the group was looking for a place to open their store, with consistent traffic going by.
“I did not realize until we got here how much traffic comes down this road. We’re really pleased with it,” Satterfield said. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears but it’s worth it.”
Store hours will be Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply can be reached at 615-374-7994.
“If someone has an emergency when we’re not open, we’ll come down if we can and help them out,” Smith added.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.